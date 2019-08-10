Cream City Classic invites swimmers to take a dip for a great cause

MILWAUKEE -- Several swimmers diving headfirst into the Milwaukee river is not a sight you see every day. On Saturday, August 10, swimmers to to the Milwaukee River for the Cream City Classic, an open water race that celebrates progress towards clean, healthier water in the city.

About Cream City Classic (website)

The Milwaukee River has come a long way in recent history and the evidence is clear: Milwaukee has seen two dams removed, an increase in fish biodiversity, the establishment of a protected Milwaukee River Greenway, an abundance of anglers and kayakers, and downtown revitalization efforts that began with a Riverwalk and now extend to the Harbor District where the Milwaukee meets the Menomonee and the Kinickinnic Rivers. ​

While we have come a long way, there is still work to be done to continue improving water quality and removing barriers to who can reasonably access and enjoy our waterways. Through community engagement with over 1300 Milwaukeeans, Milwaukee Water Commons created a Water City Agenda. You told us that in order for Milwaukee to be a true model water city ALL residents need to have fishable swimmable waterways and meaningful water experiences.

It's time to celebrate, protect, and reclaim these waters for all.