MACC Fund’s 1st-ever celebrity softball game raises $102K to help beat childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Two Milwaukee sports legends teamed up for the MACC Fund's first-ever celebrity softball game at Kapco Park in Mequon on Saturday, Aug. 10. The community rallied together for the organization dedicated to ending childhood cancer.

Everyone involved -- from the celebrities in the game to the community members watching -- hit it out of the park.

"Who couldn't love the MACC Fund," said Karen Brienzo, Macc Fund supporter. "Who wouldn't want to give to kids, right?"

Leading the rosters was Milwaukee Bucks legend Jon McGlocklin and Brewers legend Robin Yount.

"We're going to beat 'em," said McGlocklin.

"Talk is cheap. We'll let the game play out," Yount said.

The matchup brought excitement from those old enough to remember.

"I wish I could get it signed by Paul Molitor and Yount. That would just make my life," said Kenneth Keske, MACC Fund supporter.

The MACC Fund has already raised $65 million for the cause.

"I think it speaks loudly to the type of people we have here in the Milwaukee area," said Paul Molitor, MLB Hall of Famer.

Saturday's game set out to $100,000 for the MACC Fund.

"I've had cancer moms and dads come up to me with tears in their eyes, thanking me and I'm just humbled by it and it just motivates me to do more," said McGlocklin.

The final score was 17-16 -- putting Yount's team on top. But it's what brought them there in the first place that had players -- and fans -- leaving with smiles.

"When you're talking about life-threatening illnesses with kids, it's pretty important we get behind trying to figure that out and have us stop it," Yount said.

In the end, everybody won because they hit a home run when it came to their goal -- raising a grand total of $102,000.

To learn more about the MACC Fund, CLICK HERE.