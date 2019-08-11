‘Figured it wouldn’t be as busy:’ Wisconsin State Fair draws a crowd on final day of 11-day run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair wrapped up Sunday, Aug. 11, but not before families enjoyed funnel cakes, rides, and one last stroll through the animal barns.

Cloudy skies didn't keep visitors away on the final day of the fair, excited to make their final rounds before vendors packed up and shipped out until next year.

"Figured it wouldn't be as busy, but it really is," said Julie Miller.

The Wonderfair Wheel made its final turns, and the giant slide offered a few more thrills, with guests taking in the last sights and sounds of the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

"The pig races are the place to be," said Heather Lenox.

"This was the only thing I wanted to see today," said Miller.

"When the crowd rocks with you, you kind of get pumped as well," said Anthony Grabinski.

"It's really funny watching a bunch of grown adults down to kids get really excited about pigs that are basically chasing Oreos," said Lenox.

Animals weren't the only ones on display, though there were no potbellies at the "Flex at the Fair Finals." In fact, just the opposite.

"You'll see the most ripped people," said Laura Beyer. "I am absolutely here to cheer them on. I think it's fantastic to see strong women and strong men."

Sunday was one last opportunity to enjoy all the fun the fair offers each year.

"It kind of gives you that feeling that everything is OK in the world," said Lenox.

"I will be back next year, for sure," said Miller.

