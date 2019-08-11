× Man dead following motorcycle accident in Village of Raymond

RACINE COUNTY — A man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident in Racine County Saturday, August 10.

Around 6:23 p.m., the Racine County Communication Center took a call for a motorcycle in the southern curve of CTH K/North Cape St. at 108th St. in the Village of Raymond.

The operator, and only rider of the motorcycle, was originally reported as conscious, but within minutes lost consciousness.

Racine County Sheriff Deputies responded, rendered aid and assisted with a landing zone for Flight for Life at the North Cape Elementary School.

The patient succumbed to his injuries prior to being transported by Flight for Life. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.