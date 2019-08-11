× ‘Miss Black Wisconsin,’ TeKema Balentine, crowned ‘Miss Black USA’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The winner of “Miss Black Wisconsin” was crowned “Miss Black USA.”

TeKema Balentine took the national honors in the scholarship pageant in Washington, D.C. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Miss Black Wisconsin, TeKema Balentine, got into pageants to be a role model https://t.co/2E5xoJDkLb via @CapTimes — Miss Black USA (@missblackusa) April 7, 2019

Balentine, who graduated from high school in Madison, said she wants to use her platform to improve education for black students in Wisconsin.

She said she would use her scholarship winnings to continue her education at Madison Area Technical College, where she is studying to be a nurse practitioner.

Governor Tony Evers reacted on Twitter, saying, “Congratulations TeKema! Wisconsin is very proud of you!”

Congratulations TeKema! Wisconsin is very proud of you! https://t.co/QBNkzAEQnQ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 12, 2019