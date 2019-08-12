Report: Petition with NLRB seeks union for NFL running backs

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 30: running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A petition reportedly has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to create a separate union for NFL running backs.

According to the website Law360, the petition was filed Thursday by the International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs and focuses on the shorter careers for players at the position.

“These employees have unique career structures; and the current one-size fits all unit is inappropriate,” the petition says of players’ representation by the NFL Players Association. “Excluded: All other player groups,” it said.

The NFL Management Council and the union have begun preliminary negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. The current 10-year deal expires in March 2021.

A message to the players’ union seeking comment was not immediately answered.

