Sheriff: Body recovered at Warnimont Park identified as missing swimmer from Brookfield

CUDAHY — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials on Monday, Aug. 12 identified the body recovered at Warnimont Park Sunday afternoon as that of a missing swimmer from Brookfield last seen on Monday, Aug. 5 when he failed to resurface after going under the water.

The body was identified as that of Aaron Polnitz, 19, of Brookfield.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to Warnimont Park Sunday, where officials said the body was spotted by citizens who were biking in the area around 4 p.m.

Crews were originally called out around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after Polnitz was reported to have struggled in the water after encountering difficulties while returning to shore.

The search was suspended Monday night due to storms, but resumed Tuesday morning, when the search transitioned to a recovery mission — continuing until Tuesday night.

Officials with the Cudahy Fire Department said four young adults wandered into a spot not recognized as a public beach in Warnimont Park, and one went underwater in Lake Michigan and did not resurface. One of the individuals made it back to a location where they were able to call 911.

Cudahy’s fire chief said the beauty of Warnimont Park is inviting, but it can also be dangerous, noting this was the second drowning in the park in 2019.

“Stay in designated areas, in designated public areas,” said Chief Mayer.