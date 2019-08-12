‘We’ll get you hooked:’ Enjoy fishing on Lake Michigan with Silver King Charters

MILWAUKEE -- Are you looking to do some fishing with experienced captains on quality charter boats? Brian Kramp spent the morning fishing on Lake Michigan with Silver King Charters.

About Silver King Charters (website)

We have over 50 combined years boating and fishing experience on Lake Michigan. Captain Kurt Pokrandt started fishing salmon when he was 7 years old in 1977 casting lures from the shores of Lake Michigan. In 1985 he had saved up for his first boat to fish Lake Michigan and has been trolling for salmon ever since. Captain Willy Pokrandt was not far behind his brother, winning his first boat in the shore fishing division of Salmon-A-Rama. Captain's Kurt, Willy and the crew of Silver King Charters have a true passion for salmon fishing and this will show when you are Milwaukee charter fishing or Racine charter fishing for salmon and trout aboard the Silver King. The captain's and crew will always work to continually adjust to the salmon during a trip and put fish in the boat. Remember NO FISH - NO PAY is Silver Kings policy. All first mates have many years experience fishing on Lake Michigan and are as driven as the Captain's. Having an experienced first mate will make your charter fishing trip enjoyable and lead to more salmon and trout caught. The crew will fish tournaments aboard the Silver King or they have their own boats they fish from.