Braun, Yelich are new investors of ‘transformational project’ in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Leadership of The Avenue and 3rd Street Market Hall announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13 it has two new investors: Milwaukee Brewers stars Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich.

The Avenue is described as a “transformational project breathing new life into the west side of Milwaukee’s downtown.” The plan is to convert the former Shops of Grand Avenue into an “array of reimagined spaces, including a food hall, office space, unique apartments and engaging new retail concepts.”

Braun and Yelich originally hail from California. But a news release on this project said this investment in a Milwaukee project that will “transform W. Wisconsin Avenue proves the pair’s commitment to seeing the City of Milwaukee grow and evolve and belief that Milwaukee’s growth will deliver a return on their investment.”

Yelich stated the following in the news release:

“Seeing how California Strong had such a positive community impact on our hometowns reinforced the importance of supporting the cities that support us. I’ve quickly grown to love Milwaukee in my time here and want to help show others its greatness and make its neighborhoods as successful as possible.”

Braun stated the following:

“I consider Milwaukee my second home. This investment is not only good business, but it’s an opportunity to play a role in the transformation of this part of Milwaukee that will attract more people to the city and help it thrive.”

