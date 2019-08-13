‘Cigars, spirits and great food:’ 7th Annual Brew City Cigar Festival to be held August 17

MILWAUKEE -- The Brew City Cigar Festival is this weekend. Elizabeth Borst joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Brew City Cigar Festival (website)

This is the ultimate night out for guys and gals who love cigars, spirits and great food. Mingle with premium cigar company experts, sample unlimited spirits, beer and wine, enjoy live music, attend free demonstrations, win great prizes, snap photos with sexy cigar girls and relax with other cigar smokers. One single price for all-inclusive perks of premium cigars valued over $175, swag, high-end spirits, craft beer, wine, entertainment, and a night to remember! Cigars are included as part of the ticket price. Food tickets are available for purchase at the event to redeem for full-servings of food from local restaurants and caterers.

VIP start time: 4 pm

Gold/Social start time: 5:30 pm

Event ends at 9:00 pm