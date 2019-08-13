LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks on energy, manufacturing in Pittsburgh

Head back to school in style: The hottest haircuts for kids returning to class

Posted 11:26 am, August 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- If your kids aren't already in school -- they will be soon. And odds are they will want a new hairdo to go with all their new clothes. Supercuts stylist Jonelle Todd joins Real Milwaukee with some trendy back-to-school looks.

This first style is great for boys who don't want to spend a lot of time on their hair.
• This style lets your little guy get creative. There are a variety of ways you can work the top.
• He can add some texturizing paste on top to get the look he desires, whether it`s a messy look or something a little more buttoned up.

• The hard part has been a very popular hairstyle at Supercuts for guys of all ages.
• It`s easy to style in the morning with a comb and some product.
• If your son is going to be outside during school or after school, it`s a good idea to apply some sunscreen to the exposed skin on his head to help avoid burns.

• A bob is great for girls with thinner hair. It gives your hair more performance on the bottom so it feels thicker.
• Use a curling iron to give it volume and some extra flair.
• Add texturizing spray beforehand to help the curls last.

• Having long hair is nice, but it can easily end up in your face. This style helps prevent that. It`s also great for girls with thicker hair.
• You're going to create two separate braids that run from the forehead and are pulled toward the back of the head.
• Wrap a section of hair in the back into a bun.
• Add some bobby pins to the bun. Accessories are a great way to give your hair a different look. It can also give it some extra personality depending on the accessories you choose.

THE BEST TIME TO GET A BACK-TO-SCHOOL HAIRCUT?
• At least a few days before school starts so your kids have some time to practice styling their hair. That will help save you time on the first day of school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.