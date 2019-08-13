× 1.1M people entered gates at Wisconsin State Fair in 2019, several days saw record attendance

WEST ALLIS — There were plenty of records broken at Wisconsin State Fair in 2019. Not only did 1,130,572 people enter through the gates of the fair this year, but officials say five days saw record attendance.

A news release from Wisconsin State Fair says 2019 marks the seventh year in a row that attendance has reached more than one million. The only fair in the 168-year history of the event reporting higher attendance than 2019 was in 1948 when the fair was 23 days long in celebration of Wisconsin’s Centennial year. The attendance that year equated to an average of 77,688 people per day. The 2019 average daily attendance was 102,779. Officials say it is also important to note that prior to 2002 attendance was estimated, as tickets were not scanned at the gates. Therefore 2019 marks the highest attendance on record that can be verified by ticketing technology.

Other fun facts from Wisconsin State Fair officials

Several admission promotions not only provided Fairgoers ways to save money but also contributed to notable causes. On opening day during Wells Fargo $2 Day benefiting Hunger Task Force, fairgoers donated more than 106,000 lbs. of food, as well as $18,000 in cash donations to Hunger Task Force.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $255,850, while the and Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised nearly $100,000 and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised nearly $52,000.

Fairgoers took more than 120,000 slides down the Giant Slide this year, as well as more than 115,000 Sky Glider trips across the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association once again sold more than 400,000 Original Cream Puffs. In the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold nearly 60,000 grilled cheese sandwiches, the Wisconsin Potato Growers served up more than 41,000 baked potatoes.

Sporkies Food Competition Champion Poncho Dog served up 20,000 Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos. The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association sold more than 14,000 ribeye sandwiches and fairgoers enjoyed more than 20,000 pork chop sandwiches served by the Wisconsin Pork Producers. Saz’s three locations at the Fair Park served nearly 65,000 Deep-Fried Mozzarella Sticks hand-rolled with Real Wisconsin Cheese!

The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6 – 16.