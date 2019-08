× Racine police: 54-year-old shot in the leg near 11th and Center; no one in custody

RACINE — A 54-year-old was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13 near 11th and Center.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and no one was in custody.

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case was asked to please call Racine police.