Treasure hunt: Breakout Games officials will hide $2,000 in cash across Milwaukee Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Breakout Games, “the nation’s leading escape room” on Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, will hide $2,000 in cash around Milwaukee.

You’re invited to search for the 20 $100 bills during the treasure hunt. Clues/coordinates will be released every 30 minutes HERE.

Milwaukee’s treasure hunt will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., game masters surrounded by red balloons will spread the word in Milwaukee by handing out cards with details.

It’s free to participate.

This is one of 25 treasure hunts hosted by Breakout Games across the country this summer. Officials said they’ve drawn about 3,000 participants per city.