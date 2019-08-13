‘Urgently needs blood:’ Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 13-31
Dodge
Beaver Dam
8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave
Fox Lake
8/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Juneau
9/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 162 E Oak St
Watertown
8/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St
Waupun
8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
9/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St
Mount Calvary
8/20/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
North Fond du Lac
9/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Oakfield
9/13/2019: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street
Ripon
8/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Ixonia
8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave
Johnson Creek
8/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Waterloo
8/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe
Watertown
8/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
8/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
8/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Cudahy
8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
Franklin
8/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin City Hall, 9229 W Loomis Rd
Greendale
8/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
8/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2419 E Kenwood Blvd
9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
9/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
9/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl
9/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
9/4/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
9/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave
_______________
Racine
Mt Pleasant
8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
9/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
9/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
8/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
8/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
East Troy
9/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
8/14/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.
Sharon
9/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
8/23/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
8/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St
Kewaskum
8/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main St
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
8/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
8/29/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bishop’s Woods Office Park, 13555 Bishops Ct, Suite 102
Genesee Depot
8/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83
Hartland
8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
8/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
8/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
8/29/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
Menomonee Falls
9/6/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
Mukwonago
8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct
Muskego
8/26/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old School, W329N4476 Lakeland Dr
New Berlin
8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd
8/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
9/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stone Bank Fire Department, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
9/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
8/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
9/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Waukesha
8/12/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Chortek LLP, N19W24133 Riverwood Drive Suite 305
8/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Fire Station 1, 130 W Saint Paul Avenue