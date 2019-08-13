× ‘Urgently needs blood:’ Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.

Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 13-31

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

8/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Juneau

9/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 162 E Oak St

Watertown

8/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St

Waupun

8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

9/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

Mount Calvary

8/20/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

North Fond du Lac

9/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

9/13/2019: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

8/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Johnson Creek

8/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Waterloo

8/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

8/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

8/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

_______________

Kenosha

8/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Franklin

8/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin City Hall, 9229 W Loomis Rd

Greendale

8/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

8/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2419 E Kenwood Blvd

9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

9/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

9/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl

9/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

9/4/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

9/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

9/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

9/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

8/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

East Troy

9/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

8/14/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.

Sharon

9/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

8/23/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

8/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Kewaskum

8/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main St

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

8/29/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bishop’s Woods Office Park, 13555 Bishops Ct, Suite 102

Genesee Depot

8/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

8/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

8/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/29/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

Menomonee Falls

9/6/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

Muskego

8/26/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old School, W329N4476 Lakeland Dr

New Berlin

8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

8/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

9/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stone Bank Fire Department, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

9/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

8/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/12/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Chortek LLP, N19W24133 Riverwood Drive Suite 305

8/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Fire Station 1, 130 W Saint Paul Avenue