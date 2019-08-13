West Allis woman accused of leaving 2 kids in car while she shopped at Target

WEST ALLIS — A 27-year-old West Allis woman is facing charges — accused of leaving two children inside a vehicle while she shopped at Target. Allison Andrade is facing two counts of neglecting a child, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, August 10 officers were dispatched to the Target store located near 108th Street and Cleveland Avenue in West Allis for a report of two children left inside a vehicle alone.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who claims she spotted the two children, ages 2 and 4, in the backseat of the vehicle after she parked at Target. The woman told police she opened the rear passenger door, which was not shut all the way, and observed the 4-year-old child playing with a shaving razor. The woman also stated that the air inside the vehicle was warm.

Officers reported that the temperature at the time of the incident was 78 degrees — and the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight with all the windows rolled up.

The complaint indicates that approximately 20 minutes after officers arrived, Allison Andrade exited the store. Officers say Andrade walked toward the vehicle, saw police, and attempted to walk away. When officers approached her, she gave officers a fake name and claimed she was looking for her boyfriend. She also denied having a vehicle in the area.

While in the process of identifying Andrade through a portable Fast ID machine, she admitted to police what her real name was and that the children in the backseat of the vehicle were her children. She was arrested at the scene.

Officials then made contact with a loss prevention officer at Target — and reviewed store surveillance footage. The footage shows Andrade enter the store around 9:58 a.m. — and leave at 10:32 a.m.

During an interview with officials, officers asked Andrade if she knew what the temperature was outside and she stated, “it’s hot.”

Andrade is due in court Aug. 22 for her preliminary hearing.