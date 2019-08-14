Aaron Fitzgerald pleads not guilty to charges associated with fatal crash near 12th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 14 to charges associated with a fatal crash that happened near 12th and Locust earlier this month. The crash killed Lequon McCoy.

Fitzgerald, 19, faces the following charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, resulting in the death of another

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death

Second degree reckless homicide

According to a criminal complaint, officers on patrol on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. near Sherman and Hampton spotted a driver who failed to stop for a red light on Sherman near Hampton. The officers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a check of the vehicle’s registration. They learned it had been reported stolen on July 6. The officers activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle while traveling east on Congress from 37th Street.

Instead of stopping, the complaint said the driver took off — reaching speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour. Near 35th and Capitol, the driver blew through another red light and sped up, traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour. The complaint said the driver nearly struck several other vehicles. The driver turned right to proceed south on 20th Street, and failed to stop for a red light at 20th and Teutonia, turning to head south on Teutonia, reaching speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour. The complaint said the driver then cut through a parking lot and exited on 18th Street, continuing North on Keefe Avenue. Near 16th and Keefe, the complaint said the vehicle stopped briefly, and two females exited the vehicle, before the driver took off again — weaving through residential streets.

Near 12th and Locust, the driver blew yet another flashing red light and struck a vehicle driven by McCoy. The striking vehicle burst into flames, and McCoy’s vehicle was struck with such force that it traveled nearly a half-block south from the point of impact.

Prosecutors say Fitzgerald admitted to fleeing police in a stolen vehicle that he shouldn’t have been driving in the first place — because he’s never been issued a driver’s license.

Fitzgerald entered his not guilty pleas Wednesday after a preliminary hearing. The judge also found probable cause to bind Fitzgerald over for trial. He is due back in court on Aug. 30.