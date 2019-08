EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Barbie is taking a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Ahead of the release of the next film in the “Star Wars” sage, Mattell is issuing a line of Barbie dolls inspired by the original 1977 “Stars Wars” movie.

The three figures are available now for pre-order. They’re based on Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2.

You can find the dolls for $100 a piece on Amazon.

They’re expected to ship in November.

Introducing the all-new #StarWars x @Barbie Dolls, inspired by the film, Star Wars: A New Hope.✨Celebrating the original concept art, this collectible set pays homage to three iconic characters. Pre-order now on @Amazon! pic.twitter.com/fS0CkMdxLa — Mattel (@Mattel) August 13, 2019