Green Bay Packers look to start the preseason 2-0 as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. -- After a 28-26 win at Lambeau Field vs. the Houston Texans Thursday, Aug. 8, the Green Bay Packers hit the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on Thursday, Aug. 15. The Packers are looking to start the preseason 2-0 for the fourth consecutive year.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Thursday's matchup will mark only the second preseason game between the Packers and Ravens. The other game took place in Baltimore back in 1996, and the Packers won 17-15.

The Packers and Ravens last met in the regular season at Lambeau Field on Nov. 19, 2017. The Ravens won, 23-0.

On Aug. 8 vs. the Texans, new Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur became the franchise's seventh head coach to win his first game. According to Packers.com, overall, Green Bay has won the first preseason game for five straight years.

Next week, the Green Bay Packers travel north of the border to take on the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Thursday, Aug. 22, marking the third time the Packers have played a preseason game outside the United States. The last time was 1998, when the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Tokyo, Japan.