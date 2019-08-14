× ‘There’s no one here to see it:’ Substitute teacher accused of abusing 12-year-old at school

WAUWATOSA — A Brookfield man stands accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy while serving as a substitute teacher.

It happened on June 4 at Whitman Middle School near 112th and Center in Wauwatosa.

Glen Fink faces one count of physical abuse of a child, reckless causation of bodily harm.

According to a brief criminal complaint, Fink placed the boy in a headlock/choke hold, and twisted his arm behind his back, causing pain. Another teacher saw Fink put his left arm across the boy’s upper chest/neck area, and heard Fink tell the boy, “There is no one here to see it.”

Fink made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 13. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a $500 signature bond was set, with the court ordering Fink to have no contact with the 12-year-old boy. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.