Warrant issued: Sheriff’s officials seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured 6 in Salem Lakes

SALEM — Kenosha County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, Aug. 14 announced detectives identified the suspect in a head-on, hit-and-run crash that left six people injured early Saturday, Aug. 10 in Salem Lakes. However, the man is not in custody.

Sheriff’s officials identified the suspect as Robert Faber, 27, of Salem Lakes.

Officials said warrants were issued for Faber’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on 259th Avenue near 93rd Street.

The head-on crash involved an Infiniti that was headed northbound and a Kia that was headed southbound.

Two of the six patients were ultimately taken to the hospital by Flight for Life.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene before first responders arrived.