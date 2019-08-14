× WisDOT launches “Transportation Connects Us” podcast featuring Governor Evers

MILWAUKEE –The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Wednesday, Aug. 14 launched its first episode of “Transportation Connects Us,” the agency’s new podcast.

In the first episode, Governor Tony Evers talks with WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. They discuss what the Governor heard from citizens all over the state regarding transportation needs, the challenges of meeting Wisconsin’s demand for better roads, and the importance of ongoing, sustainable funding.

The episode is available here: https://wisdot.libsyn.com

During their discussion about the 2019-2021 budget Governor Evers comments, “What we’ve set is the opportunity to really make some significant investments in our transportation system.”

Secretary-designee Thompson talks about a new pilot program to streamline the delivery of local bridge improvements throughout the state.

WisDOT’s new monthly podcast series will focus on various transportation issues, including: transportation safety; engineering; multi-modal investments; and DMV topics.