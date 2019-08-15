× Active police scene on east side of Horicon, near Royal Oaks Motel

HORICON — There is an active police scene involving the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on the east side of Horicon in the vicinity of the Royal Oaks Motel.

Officials at John Deere nearby say they have “temporarily secured access to our facilities in Horicon.”

At this time, officials there is no known danger to the greater community. But residents are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

If any citizens observe any suspicious behavior, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.