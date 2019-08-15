Milwaukee man faces child neglect charge after 7-month-old ingested ‘a blue pill’ at Wauwatosa home

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Charges were filed Tuesday, Aug. 13 against a Milwaukee man after prosecutors said a 7-month-old boy in his care ingested drugs.

Demarus Phillips, 29, faces one count of neglecting a child — consequence is bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 8, police were dispatched to Children’s Hospital, where the 7-month-old boy was being treated for an overdose after ingesting medication. According to a social worker, the father, Demarus Phillips, reported while feeding the child on the couch at home near 98th and Fiebrantz in Wauwatosa, he noticed a blue pill dissolving on his tongue. Phillips said he called 911 and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel believed the child was under the influence of opiates.

The child’s mother said she was at work when she got a call from Phillips, who said the child was being taken to the hospital “because the child had something in his mouth, and he called for an ambulance.” While they were at the hospital, the mother indicated Phillips told her “he believed the pill had been dropped in the couch by a friend over the weekend.”

The complaint said a search of the home revealed loose marijuana flakes in the living room carpet, burnt marijuana “roaches” on the carpet under the couch, and a backpack on the living room floor that contained a large number of plastic bags. Investigators also found 14 white pills scattered on the kitchen counter, identified as Oxycodone.

While investigators were on scene, Phillips arrived, and the complaint said Phillips confirmed the report from the social worker about what happened, and confirmed he was the only one home when the baby ingested the pill.

The baby tested positive for amphetamines, with additional test results to confirm the type of amphetamine ingested pending.

The complaint noted Phillips was convicted of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud in February 2015.

Phillips made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 13. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. A $2,500 signature bond was set, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20.