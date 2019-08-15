× ‘Too volatile:’ Lakefront Brewery recalls bottled beer because of ‘risk of explosion’

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery announced on Thursday, Aug. 15 that anyone with bottles of My Turn Junk beer should either refrigerate or carefully dispose of them. Brewery officials say it has been found that the beer contains small amounts of wild yeast, from the cherries that it was brewed with, which continues to ferment. Subsequently, carbon dioxide builds up in the bottles, making them at risk for explosion.

The beer itself is completely safe to drink.

Lakefront Brewery Founder and President Russ Klisch stated the following in a news release:

“We all take in wild yeast in the air we breathe and the liquid is perfectly tasty. The risk comes with pressure building up in warm beer that continues to ferment.”

Lakefront Brewery is offering a refund to those who dispose of their My Turn Junk. Brewery officials want customers with the product to take a photograph of the bottle’s back label, send it to support@lakefrontbrewery.com, along with your address, by October 1st. They will send out a check to compensate affected customers.

There has only been a few bottles out in the market that have exploded and there have been no injuries or customer complaints. The Brewery is voluntarily recalling all bottles as a safety procedure.