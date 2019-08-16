4-day festival: Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘showcases more than 100 entertainment acts’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Irish Fest's Celtic Canine area is truly an emerald in the pot of the gold It's a unique area where you have the chance to see and pet some of Ireland's most popular dog breads.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Milwaukee Irish Fest (website)

Milwaukee Irish Fest is the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture. The four-day festival showcases more than 100 entertainment acts on 16 stages at Henry W. Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The annual festival occurs every third weekend in August. The 39th annual Milwaukee Irish Fest takes place August 15 to 18, 2019. Milwaukee Irish Fest is proudly presented by CelticMKE, a non-profit organization dedicated to igniting a love of Celtic culture and heritage in all people. With the help of more than 4,000 volunteers, CelticMKE and Milwaukee Irish Fest promote Celtic music, dance, drama, sports, culture, children’s activities and genealogy through the annual festival, as well as year-round programming.

For more information, visit www.CelticMKE.com.