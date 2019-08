Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- A crash involving a truck and a semi has shut down Highway 145 near Fond du Lac Avenue in Germantown early Friday morning, Aug. 16.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken from the scene by Flight for Life.

Flight for life helicopter left the scene a few minutes ago. Another ambulance is on its way. pic.twitter.com/hZlEkY7byU — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) August 16, 2019

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.