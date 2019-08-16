LIVE: All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed just west of WIS 67 due to traffic incident

Tennessee to sell alcoholic beverages at home football games

Posted 10:19 am, August 16, 2019, by

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Ty Chandler #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers takes a hand off from Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 24-7. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is the latest Southeastern Conference school to sell alcoholic beverages at upcoming home football games.

School officials say alcohol sales will begin with the second home game Sept. 7 game against Brigham Young.

Southeastern Conference chancellors and school presidents voted in May to give league members the option of selling beer and wine in public areas during sporting events. Tennessee joins Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in providing alcohol at upcoming football games.

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer says “we remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met.”

Beer will be sold throughout Neyland Stadium at concession stands and kiosks, excluding areas near the student section. Wine will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Clubs.

A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction. Alcohol sales will end after the third quarter. Fans won’t be allowed to take alcoholic beverages out of the stadium.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.