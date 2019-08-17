Columbia Playfield in Milwaukee reopens after major makeover

MILWAUKEE — After undergoing months of renovations, a ribbon cutting Saturday, Aug. 17 marked the official reopening of Columbia Playfield.

The park, located near 14th and Chambers, was totally transformed by Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation.

The makeover includes a track, two full basketball courts, a half-court and a splash pad!

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the work was long overdue.

“It’s time we have a world-class playground right here, and I am so proud that our MPS is making this investment. Because this is what we have to do, we have to do this,” Mayor Barrett said.

Several other playgrounds across the city are in the process of being renovated.