NYC subway scare suspect charged

NEW YORK CITY — A 26-year-old homeless man from West Virginia faces charges for allegedly placing two devices that resembled pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

Police announced on Saturday evening that Larry Kenton Griffin II has been charged with the placing of a false bomb. Griffin was taken into police custody early Saturday, a day after he was seen in surveillance video at Manhattan’s Fulton subway station holding one of the objects police identified as rice cookers and determined they were not explosives.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. Police did not specify what, if any, injuries or condition he was being treated for.

