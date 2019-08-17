‘Opportunity to give back:’ Revitalize Milwaukee Block Build provides free repairs for homes in need

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of volunteers put on their hard hats for the annual Revitalize Milwaukee Block Build. One homeowner says a little help will go a long way.

Carlos Gomez’s family has been in this house since 1962. The walls are over 100 years old.

“Just because it’s old doesn’t mean you can’t bring it up to where it should be now,” said Gomez.

Over the weekend, the home received an overdue face lift. Gomez, a veteran, is beyond thankful for the makeover — but volunteers are simply thanking him for his service.

“A lot of veterans are helping veterans right now,” said Gomez.

“You talk about people who have just given and given,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO. “This is our opportunity to give back.”

The giving back is part of Revitalize Milwaukee, a weekend dedicated to helping others with home repairs. This year, the event is in the Clarke Square neighborhood. Several blocks were closed down Saturday because of Revitalize Milwaukee. Twenty homes were fixed up an repaired thanks to several volunteers and sponsors.

“Today, we’re reworking som down spots, and we’ve got some paint going on,” said Reese Mersberger, a sponsor.

Just across the block from the Gomez home, Findorff is sponsoring another home. From cementing the walls to painting and landscaping, Mersberger is right at home.

“This is my bread and butter,” said Mersberger. “Lining stuff up, making sure we got tools, materials.”

As crews finish the renovations in just 48 hours, time spent working together is priceless.