‘A big loss:’ Fitzgerald Pharmacy closing after 65 years serving customers in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY — A popular Whitefish Bay business will close after serving customers in the North Shore for 65 years. One longtime customer said the closure isn’t only a big loss for him, but the Village of Whitefish Bay, as well.

The counters at Fitzgerald Pharmacy hold 65 years of memories. In fact, many people grew up visiting the pharmacy.

“There used to a counter that we’d come in for a grilled cheese and a malt many years ago,” said Michael Tarney, a longtime customer.

Tarney on Sunday, Aug. 18 said he’d been a loyal customer for 61 years. He was preparing to find a new pharmacy, with Fitzgerald Pharmacy set to close in two weeks.

“It’s that go-to place,” said Tarney. “You trust the people behind the counter. This is a big loss, because this is one of the last remaining environments like this.”

Owner Michael Pistner said it wasn’t an easy decision, but due to changing health care, it was time to close for good. Insurance changes were a major factor.

“It’s just not feasible to continue in the standards that we built this business on,” said Pistner.

Pistner has owned the store since 1991. As of Sunday, several items were on sale to clear the store out. While the pharmacy might be going out of business, its impact on the community will forever remain.

“The outpouring of love and emotion for myself, my team, the store… that is really a blessing,” said Pistner.

Employees said it was an honor serving the community.

The last day of business was scheduled for Aug. 26.