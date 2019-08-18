‘I think they were on the news:’ Wedding photographer with history of complaints stands up couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee couple was stood up on their wedding day by their photographer. It happened just a couple of weeks after Contact 6 warned viewers about the business.

Thirty minutes before Bo Hickman walked down the aisle, she learned her wedding photographer and DJ wasn't coming.

"You can't get that back. I was very upset," she said. "Distraught, I guess, is the best word."

Family and friends scrambled to find backups. The couple put on smiles for their wedding photos, but were still upset.

"No words can explain how I was feeling in that moment. It was just completely a disaster," said Nicholas Hickman, Bo Hickman's husband.

The ceremony started an hour late, which the couple said caused more problems.

"Naturally, reception began an hour late -- the food was an hour cold," Nicholas Hickman said.

The couple said a wedding guest thought the photographer's company sounded familiar.

"I think they were on the news, like, a week ago," Bo Hickman recalled the guest saying.

Contact 6 told viewers about the complaints piling up against wedding photographer Scott Sockett. Couples complained his pictures were low quality, he didn't deliver on contracted promises, or show up.

"My family keeps complaining they haven't seen my photos and I said, 'Well, that's because I don't like them,'" Stacie Robbins told Contact 6 earlier this year.

Sockett has run his business under "Say I Do Wedding Services," "Magic Focus Photography," and "S2 Wedding Solutions."

"I started a business on my own, without, really, a business background," Socket explained to Contact 6 in June.

Sockett also told Contact 6 in June that he was no longer booking weddings.

"Right now, I'm just fulfilling my current contracts," he said at the time.

Three weeks after that conversation, the Hickmans were stood up.

Sockett said he told Bo Hickman:

"After the last few days of dealing with the BBB and other outlets, losing my house, and all my photographers/videographers and DJs quitting on me, and dealing with media, I have had to close my doors. I have no way to fulfill your wedding."

"The feeling I felt is indescribable. I wouldn't want any other bride or groom to have that feeling I had," Nicholas Hickman said.

The BBB has issued an alert about Scott Sockett's wedding photography business. The Hickmans paid about $1,700, but like others, have not received a refund.

Sockett did not respond to Contact 6's request for comment for this story.