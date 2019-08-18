× ‘Taking it day by day:’ Aaron Rodgers did not practice Sunday after back tightness kept him out of game

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice Sunday, Aug. 18 after not playing in Thursday’s pre-season matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland due to back tightness.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said it was a precautionary move, and said the team was “taking it day by day” with Rodgers “to see where we’re at with him.”

“He’s gotten a lot of great work in,” said Coach LaFleur. “You’d like to get him some game action, but he’s a veteran guy that’s played a lot of football — 14 years in the league he’s played. There’s not much he hasn’t seen, so it’s not overly concerning to me.”

Coach LaFleur said when Rodgers is out, the backup quarterbacks have to step up.

“Just like today, next guy’s gotta step up and step in, and it doesn’t mean our standards change,” said Coach LaFleur. “It’s just next man up.”

When asked, if this were the regular season, whether Rodgers would be forcing his way onto the field, Coach LaFleur said, “Yeah, I’m pretty sure that that would be the case — I think even the other night (vs. the Ravens), but, you know, with it being the pre-season, it wasn’t worth it.”

The Green Bay Packers travel north of the border to take on the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Thursday, Aug. 22, marking the third time the Packers have played a preseason game outside the United States. The last time was 1998, when the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Tokyo, Japan.