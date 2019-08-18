‘Thank you for being a friend:’ Oklahoma woman rents out ‘Golden Girls’ themed Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Fans of the classic 80s sitcom "Golden Girls" will soon be able to visit an Oklahoma Airbnb that is decorated with the show in mind.

A house that was built on the property of Rue McClanahan’s childhood home is now an Airbnb with a Golden Girls theme.

McClanahan, who was raised in Ardmore, played Blanche Deveraux on the popular show.

Now, guests can stay in "Blanche’s Boudoir," "Rose’s Room," and "Sophia’s Suite."

“I have been surprised, honestly, how much interest there has been,” Lori Harrison told KXII. “I think it has to do with something way greater than the Golden Girls, but it’s been very exciting to watch it unfold.”