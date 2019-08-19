Officials: Cedric Benson driving at ‘high rate’ of speed before fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 07: Cedric Benson #32 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 7, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.

According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.

Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.

Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Benson is the second-leading rusher in Texas history with 5,540 yards. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Chicago in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

