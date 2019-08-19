Creative License: ‘Our studios have all the resources you need to create your masterpiece’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- Whether you know it or not, art is in you. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Pewaukee at Creative License showing that it's not that difficult to create a masterpiece.

About Creative License (website)

Located in Downtown Harford, WI and now in Pewaukee, WI, our studios have all the resources you need to create your masterpiece. The only limit is your imagination.

Paint canvases, glaze ceramic pottery, or fuse glass; all of our activities are kid and adult friendly. Our ceramics selection is vast – plates, bowls, coffee cups, martini and margarita glasses, beer mugs, tiki mugs, and serving dishes; animal figurines, gnomes, Iron Man and The Hulk statuettes; vases, flower pots, piggy banks, and more - a plethora of art pieces just waiting to come to life. Throughout the year, we offer different holiday art projects for kids and adults including on-location Christmas ornament painting parties. Our selection of glazes, paint brushes, sponges, stencils, and other painting accessories is just as vast as our pottery collection. With glass and acrylic paint colors galore, you’re sure to find the perfect art project when you come to Creative License®. You can even take home ceramics to paint whenever you want!

