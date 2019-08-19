For the love of lavender: Where you can see the flowers, smell their aroma and sample their flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Its sweet aroma is relaxing -- but its flavor is now being noted too! Laura McReynolds with New Life Lavender Farm joins Real Milwaukee with more details.

Take time with your family or loved ones to reconnect, restore and relax in a beautiful setting of lavender fields tucked away in the Baraboo Bluffs! That's where you'll find New Life Lavender Farm. They're open for their 3rd season in 2019. Regular business hours are June 8-Sept 28, Tues-Sat. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Farm tours are available Tues-Fridays, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m., 1 pm, & 3 p.m. The tours are a great way to view 10,000+ lavender plants, and over 24 varieties, on a 40 acre setting!

While you're there, tempt your taste buds with a homemade lavender ice cream or the original lavender cherry pies & lavender drinks all made fresh in the commercial kitchen on site! Or take home some lavender chocolate fudge to enjoy later!