Herman Highshaw reaches plea deal, charged in series of crimes targeting drug dealers

MILWAUKEE — Herman Highshaw is one of three men charged in a series of violent crimes that targeted drug dealers from December 2016 through May 2016. On Monday, Aug. 19, Highshaw reached a plea deal in the case.

Highshaw agreed to plead guilty to charges of 2nd degree reckless homicide and mutilating a corpse. As part of the deal, a charge of felony murder-sexual assault was dismissed.

Highshaw was charged with two other men — Akeam Williams and Shundal Joshua — in this case. Prosecutors say this “robbery crew” targeted drug dealers in the city. Their victims included Demetrius Baker, who was found fatally shot in front of a residence near 6th and Wright in Milwaukee in December 2015, Landray Harris, who was fatally shot at Richards and Hadley in May 2016, and Damarion Allen, who was shot and burned and found near Appleton and Burleigh — also in May 2016.

Highshaw is set to be sentenced on Sept. 20.