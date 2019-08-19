Marquette University prohibits dockless scooters on campus property ‘effective immediately’

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University announced on Monday, Aug. 19 that it is “prohibiting the use of motorized scooters on campaign property, effective immediately.”

The ban comes after the Marquette University Police Department led a thorough review of the impact of dockless scooters on campus safety, officials say.

Under the new policy, all motorized scooters — including those operated by companies such as Lime, Bird and Spin — are banned from use on any campus property, including walkways and sidewalks within the campus. The new policy also applies to other personal motorized vehicles, including but not limited to electric bicycles, electric skateboards, hoverboards, Segways and mopeds.

MU Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joel Pogodzinski issued the following statement in a news release:

“While we support the city’s position of making more transportation options available, safety on campus must be our first concern when evaluating whether new services like the dockless scooters now available in downtown Milwaukee are appropriate for our campus. Ultimately we are upholding our tenet of cura personalis by prioritizing the safety of our Marquette community by prohibiting scooters or any other personal motorized vehicles on campus.”

MUPD says it will enforce all existing city ordinances related to the use of motorized scooters or similar personal motorized vehicles on city-owned sidewalks. The city ordinance states that a fine for such a violation is $86.20.

MUPD’s enforcement of the campus policy will also be largely one of education — first-time violators will be asked to leave campus property.