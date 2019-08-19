Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 5:40 am, August 19, 2019, by
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, August 18. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near 16th and Wright.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during circumstances that are currently under investigation.  He is being treated at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near 5th and Reservoir.

Police say the victim, a 67-year-old man, and he sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say their investigation into the  circumstances concerning this is ongoing.  The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.