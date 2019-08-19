× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, August 18. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near 16th and Wright.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during circumstances that are currently under investigation. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near 5th and Reservoir.

Police say the victim, a 67-year-old man, and he sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say their investigation into the circumstances concerning this is ongoing. The victim was treated at a local hospital.