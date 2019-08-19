× Town of Burlington man accused of firing handgun while being intoxicated

RACINE COUNTY — A Town of Burlington man is accused of firing off a handgun while being intoxicated on Saturday, Aug. 19. The accused is Daniel Dusing, 34. He faces the following criminal charges:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Disorderly conduct

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Bayview Drew in the Town of Burlington for a report of a man with a gun. When officers approached the residence, they saw Dusing walking away. They ordered him to get on the ground and put him in handcuffs. In a search of Dusing, deputies found a wallet, phone and a partially consumed bottle of Fireball whisky.

The complaint indicates Dusing “had been drinking and sitting at a fire pit at the house.” His live-in girlfriend told authorities “after Dusing was drinking, they got into an argument and Dusing fired off handgun rounds.” Another person at the residence indicated Dusing “fired approximately five rounds” near yet another person. That person “was not hit but was seated so close that she could feel air hitting her as the shots were fired.”

The live-in girlfriend gave deputies consent to search their home. Inside, deputies found the handgun that had been fired outside, the complaint says. They also found “a handgun magazine and three rifles” as well as “six 9mm spent shell casings in the kitchen garbage can.”

Dusing was taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail. His preliminary breath test there was .109 — more than the legal limit.

Dusing made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Aug. 19. Bond was set at $1,000 — and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 29.