‘A death wish:’ More than 80 drivers cited for speeding in I-41/94 construction zone

RACINE COUNTY -- Increased patrols along I-41/94 in Racine County Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 resulted in deputies stopping a total of 81 speeders in the construction zone on I-41/94.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling put it simply: The problem is people driving too fast in construction zones, and not paying attention to other drivers.

"There's been a lot of accidents and a lot of speeders," said Sheriff Schmaling. "We have been preaching for our motoring community, our visitors, to slow down, pay attention, and stop following so closely."

It doesn't appear the warning has worked.

"Especially in those construction zones, it's 60 miles per hour," said Sheriff Schmaling. "We recognize that that's falling on deaf ears."

From Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 the Racine County Sheriff's Office wrote citations for various traffic and equipment offenses, including:

77 drivers received tickets for speeds of 80-89 miles per hour.

Two drivers received tickets for speeds of 95-99 miles per hour.

Two drivers received citations for speeds of 100+ miles per hour in a construction zone.

The citations were issued in the 60 miles per hour work zone.

"You have to have a death wish at those speeds in a construction zone," said Sheriff Schmaling.

While the increased patrols resulted in dozens of drivers caught speeding, Sheriff Schmaling said it still wasn't clear whether the message was strong enough.

"I firmly believe that if we got back to the basics -- if people just slowed down, and allowed for enough time to stop, the life you save may be your own," said Sheriff Schmaling.

Fines double in construction zones. Those caught speeding were fined $600 or more.