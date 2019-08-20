Boat catches fire at 5th Street Boat Launch in Racine, nobody hurt

RACINE — A boat caught fire while at the 5th Street boat launch in Racine on Tuesday morning, Aug. 20.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The boat was in the water and attached to the launch pier when they arrived on scene.

The firefighters used foam to extinguish the 20 foot flames. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

The fishermen were able to get off the boat without any injuries.

Officials say the boat contained 25 gallons of fuel. The fire department used an absorbent boom to contain a small fuel spill. The Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the fuel spill.

The owner was able to trailer his boat and remove it from the lake. The fire caused about $4,000 in damage.