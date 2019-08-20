Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live coming to the Riverside Theater in March

MILWAUKEE — The Riverside Theater announced Monday, Aug. 19 that Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live is coming to Milwaukee on March 29, 2020.

There are two showtimes: 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Following the hugely successful “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day” tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, a news release says Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day.”

According to a news release from the theater, in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day, Daniel Tiger and his family along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends will take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences.

The live show features new songs and fan-favorites series, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and selling more than $12.8 million in ticket sales. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and more than 200 shows across the United States and Canada.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 21 and all other tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 23.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.