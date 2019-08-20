‘Got out of hand:’ Employee accused of stealing from At Home in Wauwatosa ‘to help him buy drugs’

WAUWATOSA — A man employee at the At Home store on Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa stands accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the store by completing fraudulent returns, and prosecutors said he admitted to it.

Corey Allison, 20, faces one count of theft (embezzlement), value greater than $5,000 to $10,000.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 18, police were dispatched to the At Home store for a report of employee thefts. A store manager said an investigation revealed Allison, an employee, was making fraudulent returns, and transferring the returns to gift cards. The complaint noted 44 fraudulent transactions between July 1 and July 15, totaling $8,453.94.

Prosecutors said Allison admitted he worked at the store for two weeks, and said another employee showed him how to do fraudulent returns — transferring the money to gift cards. He said he used the gift cards “to help him buy drugs.” He said “it got out of hand,” and estimated he probably did it about 40 times.