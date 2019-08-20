Harley-Davidson launches new motorcycle models, tech for 2020

Posted 12:19 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, August 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson launched on Tuesday, Aug. 20 its lineup of 2020 motorcycles which feature new models and new technologies.

According to a Harley-Davidson news release:

“The new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S model brings aggressive style and all-out performance to a 2020 Harley-Davidson models that also include the all-electric LiveWire model and the new CVO Tri Glide model, the ultimate three-wheel motorcycle.

“Also new for 2020 is the H-D Connect service, a subscription-based cellular connectivity service for select Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and the Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS), a new collection of rider-control technologies for select models that includes traction control and advanced Antilock Braking System (ABS).”

CLICK HERE to learn much more about the 2020 Harley-Davidson lineup.

