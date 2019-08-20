Man wanted by US Marshals arrested during traffic stop, drugs and gun found in vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Ignoring the warrants out for his arrest for over a year, U.S. Marshals have arrested 39-year-old Eric Randall King Jr. He was taken into custody on Saturday, Aug. 10 after attempting to flee West Allis police during a traffic stop. Drugs and a firearm were located inside the vehicle.

The warrants for King were for violating federal supervised release, with the underlying charge of felon in possession of a firearm. The other warrant is from Milwaukee County for possession with intent to distribute narcotics, specifically marijuana and heroin.

39-year-old Eric Randall King Jr. is now facing the following charges in connection to the Aug. 10 traffic stop:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin)

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine)

Bail jumping

Resisting an officer

According to the criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 officers spotted a blue Jeep Liberty with a Wisconsin temporary plate parked in the middle of the road in the area of S. 89th Street and Mitchell Street with its lights out. Standing next to the vehicle was a male — who walked away from the vehicle as police approached.

The Jeep Liberty then turned on its headlights and began to drive east on Maple Street. A DOT check revealed the temporary plate was expired and belonged to a black GMC.

According to the complaint, as officers followed the vehicle they could detect “a pungent odor” emitting from the Jeep that smelled like marijuana. A traffic stop was performed in the area of 85th and Maple.

The officer approached the vehicle and spoke to the female driver. The complaint indicates the front seat passenger, later identified as Eric Randall King Jr., was observed to have what appeared to be marijuana “shake” on his person. Additionally, what appeared to be a “marijuana blunt” was observed in the front passenger door handle — and the car smelled of marijuana, according to the complaint.

King was asked to step out of the vehicle. Police say that’s when he unplugged his cell phone and began to flee eastbound on the sidewalk. Officers chased King — and deployed their taser. King fell to the street. The complaint indicates when officers attempted to handcuff King he resisted and pulled away.

After handcuffing King, King allegedly began to roll to his side, moving his legs and spinning around. The officer delivered a 2-3 second “drive stun” to King. King continued to actively reach his hands into his front waist band area of his pants, according to the complaint. The officer then deployed his OC spray.

Inside King’s shorts, officers found a white “powderish” substance and a “rocky” white chunky substance inside a plastic baggie about the size of a baseball.

The outer bag recovered contained another single plastic baggie that contained 5 smaller plastic baggies. The substances were weighed and tested using standard field tests.

Baggie #1: Contained 2 individually packaged “rocks of a white substance” that tested positive for cocaine.

Baggie #2: Contained a single rock of a tan substance that tested positive for heroin.

Baggie #3: Contained a large amount of a white chunky substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Baggie #4: Contained a large amount of tan powder that tested positive for heroin.

Baggie #5: Contained a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC.

Additional drugs were located during a search of the vehicle.

In the center console of the vehicle a black semi-automatic pistol was located. The pistol had a round in the chamber.