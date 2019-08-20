This weekend you can learn all about Waukesha County Parks, land use department

Posted 11:01 am, August 20, 2019, by

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Composting is just one of the ways you can go green when it comes to unused foods. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Waukesha with some worms and a preview of this weekend's Sustainability Fair.

About The Waukesha County Green Team (website)

The Waukesha County Green Team is a voluntary organization of Waukesha County residents who care about the environment in which we live and raise our families. We are concerned about the quality of our water, our food, the air we breathe, and preserving the phenomenal natural resources, abundant in our County. We believe that Waukesha County will continue to be a great place to live for years in the future if we continue to educate ourselves on the wise use of our resources and take action to preserve those resources for today and future generations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.