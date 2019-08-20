Watch: Wind sends dozens of air mattresses flying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAPLETON, Colo. -- Dozens of air mattresses took flight in Denver.

Some witnesses called it the "Great Mattress Migration of 2019" after dozens of mattresses were lifted into the air on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Footage of the flight shows mattresses tumbling across a field as people desperately tried to grab them.

The air mattresses were picked up by the Colorado wind after being set for Denver's "Bed Cinema" -- an event allowing you to lay in bed and watch a movie under the night sky.